Coldest Morning Yet! Pleasant Day to Follow

Relatively Quiet Week Ahead
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
By Lisa Green
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
More areas are experiencing their first frost or freeze of the season this morning with lows at or below freezing... a few areas cold enough for killing freeze concerns. It’s a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Tuesday morning for our current freezing conditions! A FREEZE WARNING is in place across the Valley until 10AM Tuesday morning. The afternoon will be chilly, but a little warmer with highs generally in the 50s with sunshine.

EXTENDED PLANNER

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: To wrap up the work week, temperatures remain a bit cool with morning lows each day in the 30s to near 40 and afternoon highs only in the low to mid 50s. The breeze picks up Thursday, gusting to 30 mph out of the northeast ahead of our next weather-maker. Into Friday, the wind continues as a low moves in and brings some rain showers in the southern part of our region.

NEXT WEEKEND: Keeping the fall feeling! Similar to how we ended the week temperature-wise, morning lows near 40 with highs in the 50s. While mostly cloudy, it is looking dry.

NEXT WEEK: The general trend for next week is a slight warm up with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. The extended forecast is looking fairly dry aside from a chance of showers Thursday.

