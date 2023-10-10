Burgum offering gas cards for donations to hit November debate donor mark

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Facing a higher threshold for individual donors for the third debate, North Dakota’s governor is once again offering incentives — this time in the form of gas cards.

Gov. Doug Burgum shared on social media Monday that if you donate $1 to his campaign, they’ll send you a $20 gas card.

The post comes with the blurb:

Thanks to Joe Biden, Americans are paying too much for everything - especially gas. Become a first-time donor to Team Burgum and we’ll send you a gas card to help ease the pain at the pump!

If it sounds familiar, it should. Burgum employed a similar tactic to aid in qualifying for the first debate in Milwaukee, offering $20 gift cards to those who donated $1.

Burgum will need to have 70,000 donors to qualify for the Nov. 8 debate in Miami. A spokesperson for his campaign said Burgum is less than 10,000 donors away.

The gift cards are only for first-time donors, and it’s limited to one card per donor.

