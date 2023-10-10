Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Burgum offering gas cards for donations to hit November debate donor mark

Burgum offering gas cards to first-time donors.
Burgum offering gas cards to first-time donors.(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Facing a higher threshold for individual donors for the third debate, North Dakota’s governor is once again offering incentives — this time in the form of gas cards.

Gov. Doug Burgum shared on social media Monday that if you donate $1 to his campaign, they’ll send you a $20 gas card.

The post comes with the blurb:

Thanks to Joe Biden, Americans are paying too much for everything - especially gas. Become a first-time donor to Team Burgum and we’ll send you a gas card to help ease the pain at the pump!

If it sounds familiar, it should. Burgum employed a similar tactic to aid in qualifying for the first debate in Milwaukee, offering $20 gift cards to those who donated $1.

Burgum will need to have 70,000 donors to qualify for the Nov. 8 debate in Miami. A spokesperson for his campaign said Burgum is less than 10,000 donors away.

The gift cards are only for first-time donors, and it’s limited to one card per donor.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of a 9-year-old boy is suing the city of Oviedo, Florida, and police after school...
Family sues after 9-year-old boy handcuffed at school
Keith Bail
Man arrested after allegedly throwing rocks through windows, striking woman in the face
Beet truck crash south of Sabin, MN on Sunday, October 8.
UPDATE: Two beet trucks crash south of Sabin, MN
54-year-old Dan McLaren Sr., and 31-year-old Mary Vry were arrested.
Two people jailed, drugs found after reported bomb threat
Box truck hits construction plow, pickup, and worker patching roadway near Lakota

Latest News

Daily Motivation
NDT - Daily Motivation - October 10
Burlap Boutique
NDT - Burlap Boutique - October 10
First Avenue Market
NDT - First Avenue Market - October 10
6th Annual Hunger & Health Summit
NDT - 6th Annual Hunger & Health Summit - October 10
Scheels Home & Hardware - Live
NDT - Scheels Home & Hardware - October 10