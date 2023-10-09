WFPD’S Pink Patch Project raising funds for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Department has launched their annual Pink Patch Project, in partnership with Sandy’s Donuts, to raise awareness and funds for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Throughout October, commemorative patches and challenge coins will be available for purchase for $10. This year they will also include the addition of three Pink Patch stickers available for purchase for $5. The patches, coins and stickers can be purchased from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday at the West Fargo Police Department lobby. Patches are also available at the West Fargo Sandy’s Donuts during business hours.

All proceeds from the sale will go to the Edith Sanford Breast Center, which improves access to comprehensive breast care and facilitates collaboration between researchers, physicians and patients to advance a shared goal of finding cures.

Community members who purchase a patch or challenge coin are encouraged to help spread awareness and encourage others to participate by tagging @WestFargoPolice on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram with pictures of their patches and using the hashtag #PinkPatchProject.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.