Westbound I-94 near Alexandria reopens to traffic

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - As road construction begins wrapping up on westbound Interstate-94 west of Alexandria, westbound traffic will be shifted to the newly resurfaced lanes on Monday, October 9.

For the next two weeks, the Minnesota Department of Transportation says drivers will encounter lane closures in both directions to allow crews to finish cleanup, and begin removing crossovers and other traffic control devices.

Drivers have experienced head-to-head traffic through the project area since early August, as crews completed concrete resurfacing on westbound I-94 near Highway 114, between mile post 96 and mile post 100.

For more information, visit the project website at mndot.gov/d4/projects/94wb-hwy114/.

MnDOT urges drivers to always be attentive, drive with caution and slow down in work zones where workers are present.

