South Fargo man brings true ‘Spirit of Halloween’ to neighborhood

Jeff Hett’s yard in the Foxrun neighborhood is drawing attention from many in the community. He’s been making homemade Halloween decorations for almost four decades, each year creating elaborate yardscapes.

“We’ve become a popular Halloween place that’s for sure,” says Hett as he gestures to his spooky yard decorations.

With his hobby, Hett has made his yard in Foxrun a Halloween destination.

“My nieces birthday is Halloween and I started making paper-mache graves and some characters and decorating for her birthday,” explains Hett.

Hett makes a new display in his yard each year using plumbing pipe, spray on foam and clothes from the thrift store. It’s become a family tradition that Hett hopes to continue for years to come.

He says, “It’ll keep going as long as I’m around, and I’m sure my daughters and my grandkids will carry it on.”

Not only does Hett get help from his kids and grandkids, but the neighborhood has gotten involved as well. Hett says a new neighbor moved in down the street and has already volunteered to help with next year’s set up.

“This neighborhood, I feel like small town. I mean I know my neighbors, my neighbors are willing to help out with anything to help out with this if I need it. The community thing is just really awesome,” says Hett.

He admits it’s not cheap to keep this operation going. Each year spending about $500 on Halloween candy and usually close to that much on additional yard decorations.

“But, it’s worth it,” says Hett.

And for Hett, it’s not only about getting into the spirit of Halloween, but connecting with and bringing joy to his community.

He adds, “The neighborhood kids stop by just about every day just to come and walk through the yard.”

Hett said he’s come to expect at least 100 kids each halloween, but last year’s headcount hit 250!

He’s looking forward to topping that this year and hopes for decent weather for trick-or-treaters.

