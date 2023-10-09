Search Continues: Authorities to look in area where Minnesota man went missing back in 2009

Cass County, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Next month the Cass County Sheriff’s Office is set to go out to the area where a missing Motley, Minnesota, man’s vehicle was found back in 2009.

According to the Minnesota BCA, Ackermann left his residence on July 24, 2009 to run errands and was last seen on Warner Road by the Crow Wing River bridge. His vehicle, a light blue 1995 Chevrolet Caprice Wagon was located on July 25 in the woods off County Road 32, mired in the mud.

Over the past 14 years since his disappearance, numerous tips have been received and leads followed up on but nothing significant to the ongoing investigation has been revealed.

During this time, the landscape and terrain of the area that Achermann’s vehicle was located in has changed. Authorities say that drought conditions are giving them the chance to search dried ditches and lowlands that were once filled with water. Timber harvesting has also been done on neighboring parcels, with some parcels changing ownership.

Those living in the area can expect to see a number of agencies searching in the area this fall as the foliage changes.

The Sheriff’s Office is not requesting any additional assistance from the public while searching and revisiting the area over the next month.

Achermann was last seen wearing a tan deer print shirt, khaki pants and a leather belt with an imprint of a Native American saying, and brown velcro shoes.

