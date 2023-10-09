Minnesota Beef Expo brings together Midwest cattle, youth and producers

MINNEAPOLIS (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Beef Expo, an annual event that celebrates and promotes the beef industry, runs Thursday, October 19, through Sunday, October 22, in the Lee & Rose Warner Coliseum on the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. The event, which attracts participants from across the Midwest, includes educational workshops, youth contests, cattle sales, junior shows and a trade show.

Admission is free and open to the public. The 2023 schedule of featured Minnesota Beef Expo events is as follows:

Thursday, Oct. 19

• 11 a.m.: Youth Knowledge Bowl sponsored by Minnesota Beef Council

Four-member teams participate in a quiz bowl competition that tests their knowledge of cattle and the beef industry.

• Noon: Sullivan Supply Stock Show University Seminar

Fitting professors from the best fitters in the Midwest will lead an in-depth session on hair care and fitting.

• 2:30 p.m.: Sullivan Supply Fitting Contest

Youth ages 8-21 compete in teams within a time limit to groom and fit an animal in preparation for the show ring.

• 5 p.m.: Minnesota Youth Beef Experience Program (MYBEP) Ideas & Insights Symposium sponsored by Compeer Financial

The evening will feature a keynote address by Nathan Anderson of @mnagteacher on Tik Tok. Anderson found social media fame by sharing his life as an ag education instructor and advocating for agriculture. Symposium participants will also have the opportunity to select two educational mini workshops to participate in. All ages are welcome to attend.

Friday, Oct. 20

• 9:15 a.m.: Judging Contest sponsored by Minnesota Farm Bureau Foundation

Competitors in four age groups compete individually or in teams to evaluate breeding heifers, market steers and prospect calves.

• 3:30 p.m.: Junior Showmanship Competition sponsored by Minnesota Livestock Breeders’ Association

Youth exhibitors compete in a showmanship contest and are judged on their animal handling skills and cattle knowledge.

Saturday, Oct. 21

• 8:30 a.m.: Sale Cattle Show sponsored by Show-Rite Feeds and Hubbard Feed, Inc., and Lanesboro Sales Commission

Sale animals are evaluated by judges and potential buyers before the cattle sale begins at 11 a.m.

• 8 a.m.: 2023 Minnesota Beef Ambassador Team Competition

The Minnesota Beef Ambassador program provides an opportunity for youth to educate consumers and students about beef nutrition, food safety and stewardship practices of beef producers. The Minnesota Beef Ambassador Team will consist of the Senior Minnesota Beef Ambassador winner and two team members, and a Junior Beef Ambassador. They will promote beef and agriculture as they develop skills of leadership, communication and self-confidence. The program highlights the positive impact beef production has on our health, economy and environment.

• 11 a.m.: Supreme Row Cattle Sale

Breeding heifers and prospect show steers are sold to prospective buyers.

• 2 p.m.: Supreme Row Selection Show sponsored by Minnesota Farm Guide, AgriMedia Group, Purina Animal Nutrition LLC, Rabo AgriFinance & Optimizer Calf Gel

The annual Supreme Row Selection highlights all of the successful breeders from Saturday’s cattle sale. Supreme and Reserve Champion animals are selected from the breed sale champions, and a total of $6,750 in prize money will be awarded to the buyers and sellers. Additionally, heifers are awarded to 10 Minnesota Youth Beef Experience Program (MYBEP) youth to help them get a start in the beef cattle business, and the 2023 Minnesota Beef Ambassador teams will be recognized. The Market Beef and Prospect Show will begin at 4 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 22

• 8 a.m.: Breeding Heifer Show

Youth ages 8-21 show more than 800 animals in competition and are awarded plaques, ribbons and more than $10,000 in premiums. The supreme heifer champion will be selected from the breed champions. The Premier Exhibitor Awards, sponsored by the Minnesota State Fair Foundation, will highlight youth who actively participated in Beef Expo’s educational events and youth contests and excelled in the show ring. Prizes will be awarded to the top 10 youth exhibitors.

Throughout the event, the Upper Midwest’s best breeders showcase Angus, British White Park, Charolais, Hereford, Limousin, Maine Anjou, Miniature Hereford, Shorthorn, Simmental, South Devon and Speckle Park breeds, as well as commercial heifers and club calves.

This annual event is coordinated and funded by the Minnesota State Fair with financial support from leading beef industry organizations and producers as a way to promote youth involvement in animal agriculture.

For a complete schedule and more information on Minnesota Beef Expo, call 651-643-6476, email info@mnbeefexpo.com or visit mnbeefexpo.com.

