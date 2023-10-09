Cooking with Cash Wa
Man arrested after allegedly throwing rocks through windows, striking woman in the face

Keith Bail
Keith Bail(none)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is under arrest, accused of throwing rocks through car windows, apartment windows and striking a woman in the face with a rock. It happened just after 3 PM Friday at 1770 42nd St S.

Police say multiple callers reported the man throwing the rocks. One woman was taken by ambulance to Essentia Health after he hit her in the face with a large rock multiple times.

The victim told police she saw the man hitting her windshield with a rock, so she went outside to ask him to stop. Court documents indicate he then tried to put the rock down her bra. She stopped him. He then allegedly hit her with the rock 5 times causing her to black out.

The damage to 5 windows is estimated to be $500 per window.

Keith Bail was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault and Criminal Mischief. He lives with staff 24/7 rom Community Care Options and court documents indicate he may have become upset that a staff member he likes was preparing to leave for the day. Staff say he knows right from wrong and suffers from Bipolar, Mood Disorders, ODD, Depression and Autism.

