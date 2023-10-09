Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Halloween 5k planned in honor of Mark Knutson

Mark Knutson
Mark Knutson(Valley News Live)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 5K on the downtown trails of Fargo-Moorhead is in the works for Friday, October 27th in honor of Mark Knutson. Organizers say you’ll be “dodging” ghosts, goblins, and ghouls along the way and receive a Trick or Trot 5K beanie, finish line water and snacks, and beverage from Swing Barrel brewing after the race.

Race proceeds after expenses will be donated to Shoes For Kids in memory of Mark Knutson. The 53-year-old was killed July 9th after authorities say he collided with a pickup towing a boat in the 1100 block of South Shore Drive in Detroit Lakes.

Race organizers say Mark loved the spirit of Halloween and dressing up, so Lake Agassiz Pacers, as well as friends and colleagues of Mark, decided we couldn’t have a Halloween without some kind of race. The FM Halloween Run was cancelled this year. That group says their immediate focus is now on creating a truly memorable 20th-anniversary run of the Fargo Marathon, ensuring that the legacy of Knutson is honored in the most meaningful way possible.

Trick or Trot 5K Details:

  • Date: Friday, October 27th
  • Start Time: 6pm
  • Packet Pick-up: Friday, October 27th beginning at 4:30pm at the Atrium in the Moorhead Center Mall
  • Cost: $30.00
  • Race route will follow the trails along the Red River
  • The Trick or Trot run will not be timed event

Click here to register.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beet truck crash south of Sabin, MN on Sunday, October 8.
UPDATE: Two beet trucks crash south of Sabin, MN
Saturday arrival in Bethlehem
Local tour group stuck in Bethlehem as Israel-Hamas war rages on
Man accused of squatting at the Grand Stay Motel in Valley City, ND.
Valley City Police looking for man squatting in motel room
The 32 year-old driver suffered non-life threating injuries after being hit by a train.
Driver taken to hospital after being hit by train in Moorhead
The family of a 9-year-old boy is suing the city of Oviedo, Florida, and police after school...
Family sues after 9-year-old boy handcuffed at school

Latest News

Valley News Live at 4pm
Westbound I-94 near Alexandria reopens to traffic
Keith Bail
Man arrested after allegedly throwing rocks through windows, striking woman in the face
Israel at War
BREAKING: White House says 11 Americans killed in Israel
MnDOT is completing a project to resurface the westbound lanes on Interstate-94 west of...
Westbound I-94 near Alexandria reopens to traffic