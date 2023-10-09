Halloween 5k planned in honor of Mark Knutson

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 5K on the downtown trails of Fargo-Moorhead is in the works for Friday, October 27th in honor of Mark Knutson. Organizers say you’ll be “dodging” ghosts, goblins, and ghouls along the way and receive a Trick or Trot 5K beanie, finish line water and snacks, and beverage from Swing Barrel brewing after the race.

Race proceeds after expenses will be donated to Shoes For Kids in memory of Mark Knutson. The 53-year-old was killed July 9th after authorities say he collided with a pickup towing a boat in the 1100 block of South Shore Drive in Detroit Lakes.

Race organizers say Mark loved the spirit of Halloween and dressing up, so Lake Agassiz Pacers, as well as friends and colleagues of Mark, decided we couldn’t have a Halloween without some kind of race. The FM Halloween Run was cancelled this year. That group says their immediate focus is now on creating a truly memorable 20th-anniversary run of the Fargo Marathon, ensuring that the legacy of Knutson is honored in the most meaningful way possible.

Trick or Trot 5K Details:

Date: Friday, October 27th

Start Time: 6pm

Packet Pick-up : Friday, October 27th beginning at 4:30pm at the Atrium in the Moorhead Center Mall

Cost: $30.00

Race route will follow the trails along the Red River

The Trick or Trot run will not be timed event

