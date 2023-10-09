Frosty Mornings with Relatively Quiet Weather this Week

TODAY:

Our lows will dip into the 30s and 40s this morning. A few patchy areas of fog. Afternoon highs will be chilly, but pleasant with highs generally in the 50s and plenty of sunshine

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - TUESDAY:

More areas could experience their first frost or freeze of the season as morning lows on Tuesday are looking cold enough for relatively widespread frost and a few areas cold enough for freeze concerns. We have been monitoring this closely and have decided to call for a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Tuesday morning! Lows across the entirety of the Valley will range between 25-33 degrees. Any temperatures below 32 is cold enough for a killing freeze and could bring an end to the growing season. FROST ADVISORIES AND FREEZE WARNINGS are in place across the Valley. Tuesday afternoon will be chilly, but a little warmer with highs generally in the 50s. Warmer Sunday with temperatures near average in the 60s with more plentiful sunshine.

EXTENDED PLANNER

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: Temperatures likely to warm back up a bit above average with highs expected to warm into 50s and 60s which is pretty near seasonal average for this time of year. It is looking mostly dry through the week as well with only a slight chance of showers on Thursday.

NEXT WEEKEND: We will remain “warm” over the weekend with dry conditions. Very much along our seasonal averages and a taste of Fall to continue our October.

