First Alert Weather Day on Tuesday Morning: Frost/Freeze

TONIGHT:

It’s been a very fall-like start to our work week! After morning lows generally in the mid and upper 30s, this afternoon we saw highs in the 50s. After a few afternoon clouds, skies will gradually clear out tonight. This, coupled with light winds, means another cold night is in store! Lows by morning will fall into the low 30s for most, with a few spots dipping into the mid and upper 20s. Because of the widespread threat for frost and killing freeze, we have a First Alert Weather Day for overnight into tomorrow morning.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - TUESDAY:

More areas could experience their first frost or freeze of the season as morning lows on Tuesday are looking cold enough for widespread frost and a few areas cold enough for killing freeze concerns. We have been monitoring this closely and have decided to call for a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Tuesday morning! Lows across the entirety of the Valley will range between 25-33 degrees. Any temperatures below 32 is cold enough for a killing freeze and could bring an end to the growing season. FREEZE WARNINGS are in place across the Valley until 10AM Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon will be chilly, but a little warmer with highs generally in the 50s with sunshine.

EXTENDED PLANNER

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: To wrap up the work week, temperatures remain a bit cool with morning lows each day in the 30s to near 40 and afternoon highs only in the low to mid 50s. The breeze picks up Thursday, gusting to 30 mph out of the northeast ahead of our next weather-maker. Into Friday, the wind continues as a low moves in and brings some rain showers in the southern part of our region.

NEXT WEEKEND: Keeping the fall feeling! Similar to how we ended the week temperature-wise, morning lows near 40 with highs in the 50s. While mostly cloudy, it is looking dry.

NEXT WEEK: The general trend for next week is a slight warm up with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. The extended forecast is looking fairly dry aside from a chance of showers Thursday.

