BREAKING: White House says 11 Americans killed in Israel

According to the White House, at least 11 Americans were killed in the brutal attack on Israel by militants from the terrorist group Hamas. Now the Biden Administration is stepping up with military and diplomatic support for Israel – its closest ally in the Middle East. The U.S. is pledging that it will rapidly provide the Israel Defense Forces with additional equipment and munitions.

In response, the Pentagon has ordered the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean.

Earlier today, officials from the Biden administration also briefed key leaders of Congress on specific weapons Israel will need from the U.S. – including more interceptors for the Iron Dome air defense system.

National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby made it clear that the U.S. stands by Israel - its most stalwart ally in the Middle East:

“As you know, we have a long standing defense relationship with Israel where we provide a measure of security assistance material. Of course they have many of their own organic capabilities as well. That kind of support will continue as well. We will be in close touch with Israeli officials as they expend their munitions, whether it’s artillery or missile interceptors. We will do everything we can to replenish that that capability as fast as possible. As a matter of fact, there’s already the first set of of military capabilities on their way to Israel if they’re not already there. They may even already have arrived. So we’ll this will be an iterative process and we’ll stay in touch with them as they expand these munitions and make sure that that we’re replenishing them as best we can,” Kirby says.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that it is likely American citizens are probably among the hostages that Hamas is holding inside Gaza.

Since Saturday’s attack, President Biden has spoken twice to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu- reiterating that Israel has the right to defend itself and its people.

