Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

BREAKING: White House says 11 Americans killed in Israel

Israel at War
Israel at War(MGN and Mustafa Hassona / Anadolu Agency)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

According to the White House, at least 11 Americans were killed in the brutal attack on Israel by militants from the terrorist group Hamas. Now the Biden Administration is stepping up with military and diplomatic support for Israel – its closest ally in the Middle East.  The U.S. is pledging that it will rapidly provide the Israel Defense Forces with additional equipment and munitions. 

In response, the Pentagon has ordered the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean.

Earlier today, officials from the Biden administration also briefed key leaders of Congress on specific weapons Israel will need from the U.S. – including more interceptors for the Iron Dome air defense system.

National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby made it clear that the U.S. stands by Israel - its most stalwart ally in the Middle East:

“As you know, we have a long standing defense relationship with Israel where we provide a measure of security assistance material. Of course they have many of their own organic capabilities as well. That kind of support will continue as well. We will be in close touch with Israeli officials as they expend their munitions, whether it’s artillery or missile interceptors. We will do everything we can to replenish that that capability as fast as possible. As a matter of fact, there’s already the first set of of military capabilities on their way to Israel if they’re not already there. They may even already have arrived. So we’ll this will be an iterative process and we’ll stay in touch with them as they expand these munitions and make sure that that we’re replenishing them as best we can,” Kirby says.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that it is likely American citizens are probably among the hostages that Hamas is holding inside Gaza.

Since Saturday’s attack, President Biden has spoken twice to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu- reiterating that Israel has the right to defend itself and its people.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beet truck crash south of Sabin, MN on Sunday, October 8.
UPDATE: Two beet trucks crash south of Sabin, MN
Saturday arrival in Bethlehem
Local tour group stuck in Bethlehem as Israel-Hamas war rages on
Man accused of squatting at the Grand Stay Motel in Valley City, ND.
Valley City Police looking for man squatting in motel room
The 32 year-old driver suffered non-life threating injuries after being hit by a train.
Driver taken to hospital after being hit by train in Moorhead
The family of a 9-year-old boy is suing the city of Oviedo, Florida, and police after school...
Family sues after 9-year-old boy handcuffed at school

Latest News

Valley News Live at 4pm
Westbound I-94 near Alexandria reopens to traffic
Mark Knutson
Halloween 5k planned in honor of Mark Knutson
Keith Bail
Man arrested after allegedly throwing rocks through windows, striking woman in the face
MnDOT is completing a project to resurface the westbound lanes on Interstate-94 west of...
Westbound I-94 near Alexandria reopens to traffic