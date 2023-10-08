Cooking with Cash Wa
Valley City Police looking for man squatting in motel room

Man accused of squatting at the Grand Stay Motel in Valley City, ND.
Man accused of squatting at the Grand Stay Motel in Valley City, ND.(Valley City PD)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Valley City Police Department is looking for a man who, they say, was squating in a motel room and then ran from police.

Police received a call around 11:00 on Saturday, October 7, to the Grand Stay Motel for a squatter staying in one of the rooms.

When officers got there, they say the man ran and got into pickup. Officers chased the vehicle down I-94, but stopped for safety reasons. Officers say the man drove back into Valley City and they tried to stop him again, but he took off.

The vehicle is a 1995 Ford pickup that’s two-tone gray over red with a topper with North Dakota license plate ABX16.

If you have any information on who this man is, you’re asked to contact the Valley City Police Department at 701-845-3110.

