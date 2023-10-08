Cooking with Cash Wa
Driver taken to hospital after being hit by train in Moorhead

The 32 year-old driver suffered non-life threating injuries after being hit by a train.(MGN)
By Bobby Falat
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One person was taken to the hospital after the vehicle they were driving was hit by a train.

Moorhead police responded to incident on 8th street and Center avenue on Saturday, October 7, at 5:20 p.m.

Officials say the driver of who has only been identified as a 32 year-old had been traveling southbound on 8th street.

Witnesses in the area say the driver stopped the vehicle underneath the railroad crossing arms and was hit by the train.

The driver has non-life threating injuries.

