Beet truck crashes south of Sabin, MN

CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Harvest season is now in full swing and you are likely to see farm equipment and trucks on the roads, especially in rural areas.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a beet truck crash south of Sabin, Minnesota, on Sunday, October 8. It happened along County Road 11, just south of the intersection with 130th Avenue South.

A beet truck overturned and ended up in the east ditch, crashing into trees and coming to rest on someone’s property.

The Minnesota State Patrol and Clay County Sheriff’s Office were doing traffic-control as crews on scene worked to get the truck out of the ditch.

Valley News Live has contacted the sheriff’s office and is waiting for information on what led to the crash.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.