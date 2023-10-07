Cooking with Cash Wa
Twins sell out tickets at Target Field for American League Division Series

(Source: MGN)
By Bobby Falat
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MINNEAPOLIS - If you haven’t gotten Twins tickets for Game 3 or a possible Game 4 at Target Field when they take on the Astros, you might be out of luck.

Tickets for Game 3 on Tuesday, October 10 and a potential Game 4 on Wednesday, October 11 are sold out.

The Organization does encourage fans to continue checking back at twins.com/postseason in the coming days, should more ticket inventory become available.

The Twins swept the Toronto Blue Jays in the Wild Card Series, making it their first post-season series win in 21 years.

“Twins fans have turned Target Field into a truly magical place this October, and our entire organization — including Rocco Baldelli and all of our coaches and players — are grateful to Twins Territory for creating an awe-inspiring Postseason home field advantage,” said club President and CEO Dave St. Peter. “We cannot wait to be back in front of a packed house at Target Field on Tuesday.”

