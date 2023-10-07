Cooking with Cash Wa
Norman County Sheriff’s Office looking for owner of puppies found near Twin Valley

Norman County Sheriff's Office Badge
Norman County Sheriff's Office Badge(Norman County)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NORMAN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Several puppies were found near Twin Valley, Minnesota, and the Norman County Sheriff’s Office is looking for who they belong to.

The department posted on social media that the puppies appear to have been born recently. They say the mother ran off when someone approached. The mother was possibly spotted north of the river by Heiberg Park, but she ran off again when deputies tried to get close.

As of Saturday afternoon, the owner had not been located. If you have a missing, pregnant yellow dog, you are asked to contact the Norman County Sheriff’s Office.

