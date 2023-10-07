Burgum reacts to Hamas attacks on Israel while on campaign trail

ANKENY, Iowa (KFYR) - With news coming in about Hamas’ attack on Israel Saturday, many of the Republican presidential candidates are speaking out and that includes Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND.

Burgum said the attack on Israel is abhorrent for anyone to be launching thousands of rockets into civilians causing death and injury towards them.

He said he is not surprised this happened because we have a Hamas terrorist organization that is being funded by Iran, and that the Biden Administration just handed over $6 billion in assets to them a few weeks ago.

Burgum said if we keep supporting organizations like Iran that are funding terrorists around the world, then this is what you can expect. He said this is a tragedy, but now we have another war occurring.

“What I would like to say if I am Commander in Chief and when I’m your president is we won’t be having these unprovoked attacks, we won’t have Putin invading Ukraine, we won’t have Hamas being funded by Iran because we would be pursuing a policy of peace through strength as opposed to a policy of appeasement,” said Burgum.

Burgum said the U.S. is already involved in this situation because Israel has been our strongest ally in the Middle East for the past 50-plus years. He said we need to support them because when they are strong it helps us.

Burgum said we have to support our allies as opposed to putting them in a position where they can be attacked because people are not sure about America’s resolve.

He added this is the indication here and that it does come back on the Biden Administration, and that if things keep going in the wrong direction, he thinks we are headed towards World War III. It concerns him that we don’t learn from history that appeasement doesn’t work when you’re working with brutal dictators and murderers.

