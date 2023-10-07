Cooking with Cash Wa
Baudette man dies after crash with semi

Fatal Crash graphic
Fatal Crash graphic(KTTC)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
KOOCHICHING COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man from Baudette, Minnesota, has died after the SUV he was driving collided with a semi.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 72-year-old Gary Lee Warnken died in the crash that took place in the early morning hours of Saturday, October 7.

Emergency officials responded to Highway 11 and County Road 4 in Koochiching County around 2:00 a.m. The crash report says Warnken was driving south from Frontier Public Landing when he failed to yield for the semi driver, who had the right of way.

Warnken’s vehicle was hit on the passenger side. The crash report says he was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the semi, 51-year-old Michael Arthur Cisar of Cloquet, Minnesota, was not hurt.

