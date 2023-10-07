119th Wing’s new MQ-9 Reaper Operations Center complete

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Air National Guard 119th Wing’s new MQ-9 Reaper Operations Center is complete and officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the occasion on Saturday, October 7. and outlined his efforts to support the continued growth and enhancement of missions at Hector Field.

Officials say the 26,000-square-foot state-of-the-art operations center was needed to support new advanced technology and equipment. It will expand the test Resource Management Center (TRMC) Sky Range hypersonic missile testing program to Hector Field.

Senator John Hoeven was at the ribbon cutting and says he worked as a member of the Senate Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Appropriations Committee to help secure $17.5 million for the project, accelerate the project’s construction timeline and prevent disruption to the 119th Wing’s missions.

Hoeven also worked with TRMC Director George Rumford to identify the former 119th Wing operations center as the ideal location for the Sky Range data center.

“The 119th Wing is one of the most highly decorated Air Guard units in our nation, with an outstanding record of excellence as it provides critical support to military operations around the globe,” said Hoeven “That’s why we worked both to secure $17.5 million for this much-needed, state-of-the-art operations center and to move up the construction schedule, because the work of the 119th is too important to put on hold. At the same time, this move opened a new opportunity to expand Hector Field’s role in our nation’s defense, as we are able to utilize the former MQ-9 operations center for the Sky Range hypersonic missile testing program, an exciting new venture that leverages North Dakota’s expertise in unmanned aviation to ensure we can outpace the capabilities of our adversaries.”

Hoeven has been working with the TRMC Director to establish a data processing center to support the Sky Range program, which will replace the current ship-based method that the Department of Defense uses to test hypersonic missiles.

The current process is expensive, takes weeks to set up and signals the testing schedule to America’s adversaries. Sky Range will instead use modified unmanned aerial systems (UAS), including RQ-4 Global Hawks, that can deploy quickly and will increase testing capacity.

Hoeven adds that he will work with TRMC to ensure the data processing center is ready to support Sky Range activities beginning in 2025.

