There could be more incentives for electric vehicles in North Dakota in 2024

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are more electric cars on the roads, and that means electric vehicle demand is evolving. In 2024, the state’s DOT has plans to enhance electric vehicle infrastructure, and the Inflation Reduction Act Provision will let customers use credits at car dealerships to reduce the price of clean vehicles, both new and previously owned.

Because of the Inflation Reduction Act Provision, starting January 1, 2024, customers purchasing clean vehicles can receive a vehicle credit of up to $7,500 and a credit of up to $4,000 at the point of purchase at a car dealership. The tax credit used to be redeemed while filing taxes.

Jason Mosser has been an EV Owner for five years.

He was in a crash and had to purchase a new electric vehicle and he was able to cash in on the $7,500 tax credit.

“Come tax time, I will show them my purchase receipt and the date of purchase. And I submit it with my taxes and I just get to magically take $7,500 off the taxes due,” said Mosser.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation is working on a NEVI plan to build out electric vehicle infrastructure in the state.

“So this is federal dollars awarded to the state and they had to come up with a plan and CO-OPs that a big part of that and we helped put them in communication with property owners and business owners,” said Josh Schaffner, energy services manager at Capital Electric.

He says this plan should lead to more production in 2024.

He says on October 2, the state received the funds and is now in the process of building a consulting team for rural areas that includes property owners, land owners and business owners in towns like Steele and Medina.

“The NEVI plan, from what we are being told, is initially going to try to address the rural areas... so putting stations every 50 miles is going to hit a lot of these smaller communities,” said Schaffner.

He says this will help build the local economy for electricians and other workers involved in building the necessary infrastructure.

The EV charging spots will need to meet the capacity the federal government requires, and there will be funding to help the business owners.

“I don’t expect that we will see regulations on that. Again, it’s gonna be a lot of free market, a lot like fueling stations. This charging station charges this much, and I can go 50 miles more and pay a little less, and that free market will kind of regulate pricing,” said Schaffner.

He says North Dakota is behind compared to other states in the density of electric vehicle owners, and in building up infrastructure.

Touchstone Energy Cooperatives reports there are now more than 44,000 public charging stations nationwide.

