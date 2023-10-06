Pelican Rapids woman found incompetent to proceed in case of her dead child

PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - In an order filed in Otter Tail Co. on Friday, 27-year-old Suad Mohamed Ali has been found incompetent to proceed in a case involving her dead child.

Court documents say that because Ali isn’t currently under civil commitment, that Otter Tail County Human Services must conduct a screening, and must make a recommendation as to whether Ali should be civilly committed or not.

In July of 2023, Ali was charged with 2nd and 3rd degree murder in the death of her 3-year-old daughter.

Deputies say on the night of July 10th, they responded to a home at 345 River Road in Pelican Rapids, for a report that a 3-year-old girl was unresponsive. Ali told deputies that she placed her hand over the girl’s mouth and suffocated her after the child wouldn’t stop crying. Ali also told deputies that she tried to stab her daughter, but that she didn’t harm the girl while trying to do so.

Otter Tail County Human Services has been ordered to be Ali’s supervision, and must report to the court every six months on her mental condition, with an option as to competency to proceed.

Previous reporting on this story can be read here.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.