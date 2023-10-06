Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Pelican Rapids woman found incompetent to proceed in case of her dead child

Suad Mohamed Ali
Suad Mohamed Ali(Otter Tail Co.)
By Renee Nygren
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - In an order filed in Otter Tail Co. on Friday, 27-year-old Suad Mohamed Ali has been found incompetent to proceed in a case involving her dead child.

Court documents say that because Ali isn’t currently under civil commitment, that Otter Tail County Human Services must conduct a screening, and must make a recommendation as to whether Ali should be civilly committed or not.

In July of 2023, Ali was charged with 2nd and 3rd degree murder in the death of her 3-year-old daughter.

Deputies say on the night of July 10th, they responded to a home at 345 River Road in Pelican Rapids, for a report that a 3-year-old girl was unresponsive. Ali told deputies that she placed her hand over the girl’s mouth and suffocated her after the child wouldn’t stop crying. Ali also told deputies that she tried to stab her daughter, but that she didn’t harm the girl while trying to do so.

Otter Tail County Human Services has been ordered to be Ali’s supervision, and must report to the court every six months on her mental condition, with an option as to competency to proceed.

Previous reporting on this story can be read here.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emrys Peasly suffers from a rare migraine disorder
Fergus Falls mom speaks out against son’s former teacher
Woman charged after allegedly abandoning her child on the side of I-29
Woman charged after allegedly abandoning her child on the side of I-29
Man takes police on high-speed chase
Man arrested after high-speed chase in Walsh County
Police arrested Gerald Knorr after yelling racist slurs and threatening a Fargo family
Man arrested for terrorizing after Aldi altercation
VCSU
VCSU offering two scholarships for future teachers

Latest News

Valley News Live at 4pm
Fire destroys Hiawatha Beach Resort Lodge
Valley News Live at 4pm
Man charged with terrorizing in dog stabbing case
Valley News Live at 4pm
4:00PM News October 5 - Part 1
Valley News Live at 4pm
Registered sex offender in Grand Forks arrested for child porn possession
Valley News Live at 4pm
4:00PM News October 6 - Part 2