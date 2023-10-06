Cooking with Cash Wa
ND Court System warns of fraudulent financial charges

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The State of North Dakota is warning about a scam involving fraudulent charges to people’s financial accounts.

The charges appear to be for e-filing with the North Dakota Court System, but the State says people who are not connected to the North Dakota Court System are using information related to a North Dakota Clerk of Court Office.

If you see a charge of “NDEFILE” on any of your accounts, you should contact the financial institution right away to discuss the charges and challenge the fraudulent activity.

Legitimate charges for electronically filing with the court are assessed at the time of filing and only if the filing is made through the Court’s efiling system.

