Moorhead man arrested, accused of dragging woman out of bar in Hawley

HAWLEY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An 18-year-old Moorhead man has been arrested after allegedly dragging a woman out of a bar and through an alley.

Hawley Police say-- just after noon on Friday-- someone inside the Spot Lite Bar at 206 6th St called them saying a woman ran into the bar saying she escaped from a man. The caller said the man then came into the bar and dragged the woman out.

Police have forwarded charges to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, but they aren’t releasing the name of the man until he is formally charged on Monday. The pending charges are a felony charge of domestic assault by strangulation and a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault.

Police caught up with the man and the 19-year-old female victim in the dirt alley across the street from the bar and took the man to the Clay County Jail.

Hawley Police Department was assisted by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.