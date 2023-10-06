FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Saturday Morning Frost/Freeze

TONIGHT: Afternoon highs today were only in the 40s to low 50s. Light lingering showers gradually exit through the day to the east. Still windy through sunset with NW gusts into the 30s. Friday night football will be chilly! Bring a jacket and maybe some cider or hot chocolate. Be ready for 40s with a wind chill!

SATURDAY FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - SUNDAY: A chilly start to the weekend as morning lows on Saturday are looking cold enough for relatively widespread frost and a few areas cold enough for freeze concerns. We have been monitoring this closely and have decided to call for a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Saturday morning! Lows across the entirety of the Valley will range between 28-36 degrees. Any temperatures below 32 is cold enough for a killing freeze and could bring an end to the growing season. FROST ADVISORIES AND FREEZE WARNINGS are in place across the Valley. Saturday afternoon will be chilly, but a little warmer than Friday with highs generally in the 50s. Warmer Sunday with temperatures near average in the 60s with more plentiful sunshine.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures likely to warm back up a bit above average with highs expected to warm into 50s and 60s which is pretty near seasonal average for this time of year. It is looking mostly dry through the week as well with only a slight chance of showers on Thursday.

