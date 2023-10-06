Fire destroys Hiawatha Beach Resort Lodge

WALKER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A popular resort in northern Minnesota is picking up the pieces after fire destroyed their main lodge.

Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk says they received a 911 call just before 3:00 a.m. on Friday, October 6, about a fire at the Hiawatha Beach Resort Lodge building located on Steamboat Loop on Leech Lake in rural Walker, Minnesota.

When first responders arrived, they say the main lodge building was engulfed in fire. Several fire departments worked through the night to contain and extinguish the fire. Officials say the lodge is a total loss.

The fire departments from Walker, Cass Lake, Hackensack, Laporte and Park Rapids responded to help get the fire out. North Memorial Ambulance also assisted at the scene and no injuries were reported.

The fire incident remains under investigation with the assistance of the State Fire Marshall’s Office.

