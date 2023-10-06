Fargo Teen Wins Gloria Barrton Young Heroes Award

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes is a national award that celebrates inspiring, public-spirited young people from across the U.S. and Canada. Established in 2001 by author T. A. Barron, the Barron Prize annually honors 25 outstanding young leaders ages 8 to 18 (15 winners and 10 honorees) who have made a significant positive difference to people and the environment. Every year, 15 top winners each receive $10,000 to support their service work or higher education. The 2023 recipients were recently announced and there is an honoree from Fargo, ND.

Sawyer Anderson, age 14, founded Water Works, a nonprofit that brings clean water to people in poverty-stricken Zambia, when she was just 8 years old. She began selling cookies at her grandma’s garage sale and then started designing, sewing and selling African chitenge bags. She then wrote and illustrated Water Works, a children’s book about the water crisis, selling more than 18,000 copies to fund clean water initiatives. Through all these avenues she has been able to raise 1.2 million dollars, providing 84 water well and saving 25,000 lives.

To find out more information or support Sawyer’s efforts check out www.WaterworksSEA.com

