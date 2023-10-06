Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Crocs releasing cowboy boots for ‘Croctober’

The iconic casual footwear brand announced it is launching the Crocs Classic Cowboy Boot.
The iconic casual footwear brand announced it is launching the Crocs Classic Cowboy Boot.(Crocs Inc.)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Crocs are going country in honor of the special month known by its fans as “Croctober.”

The iconic casual footwear brand announced Thursday it is launching the Crocs Classic Cowboy Boot.

The company said the cowboy boot has been one of the most widely requested designs in the brand’s history.

They will be available online and in select Crocs retail stores beginning Oct. 23, also known as “Croc Day.”

The Croc boots will be available for a limited time.

The company will also be celebrating on Oct. 25 with the unveiling of a “Crocstellation” in the sky.

Visit Crocs.com to access the filter to enjoy it.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman charged after allegedly abandoning her child on the side of I-29
Woman charged after allegedly abandoning her child on the side of I-29
Emrys Peasly suffers from a rare migraine disorder
Fergus Falls mom speaks out against son’s former teacher
Man takes police on high-speed chase
Man arrested after high-speed chase in Walsh County
Police arrested Gerald Knorr after yelling racist slurs and threatening a Fargo family
Man arrested for terrorizing after Aldi altercation
VCSU
VCSU offering two scholarships for future teachers

Latest News

FILE - Prominent Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi, center, sits next to Iranian...
Narges Mohammadi wins the Nobel Peace Prize for fighting the oppression of women in Iran
The boiling point comes amid soaring costs of living and rising inequality. (CNN, KMAX, KOVR,...
Strike updates: UAW, SAG-AFTRA, and Kaiser Permanente
The 4-month-old kitten was lost for eight days.
Burned kitten found more than a week after house explosion
The 4-month-old kitten was lost for eight days.
Burned kitten found 8 days after explosion