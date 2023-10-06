Cool, Rainy, Raw End to the Week

FRIDAY: The chilliest day arrives Friday. Morning lows in the 30s to low 40s with afternoon highs in the 40s to low 50s. Light lingering showers gradually exit through the day to the east. Friday night football will be chilly! Be ready for 40s with a wind chill!

SATURDAY FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - SUNDAY: A chilly start to the weekend as morning lows on Saturday are looking cold enough for relatively widespread frost and a few areas cold enough for freeze concerns. We have been monitoring this closely and have decided to call for a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Saturday morning! Lows across the entirety of the Valley will range between 28-36 degrees. Any temperatures below 32 is cold enough for a killing freeze and could bring an end to the growing season. A FREEZE WATCH is in effect for many parts of the Valley for Friday night into Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon will be chilly, but a little warmer than Friday with highs generally in the 50s. Warmer Sunday with temperatures near average in the 60s with plentiful sunshine.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures likely to warm back up a bit above average with highs expected to warm into the 60s to near 70. It is looking mostly dry through the week as well with only a slight chance of showers on Thursday.

