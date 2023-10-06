Cooking with Cash Wa
Border Patrol agents warn migrants of impending harsh winter conditions

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The U.S. Border Patrol’s Grand Forks Sector is talking border safety in anticipation of winter. They say the goal is to reduce the likelihood of deaths and injuries along the northern border.

The last couple of winters, agents have faced tough conditions while rescuing migrants attempting to cross the border illegally. In April of 2023, nine people got caught in the brutal cold and had to be rescued near Salol, Minnesota, and treated for hypothermia after crossing into the U.S.

On October 12, Border Patrol will have several vehicles and equipment on display. Agents will demonstrate technology they utilize to help in those rescues.

The Border Patrol says they are focused on raising awareness amongst migrants about the realities they may face; including harsh environmental conditions, deadly temperatures, abuse by smugglers, lack of communication tools, and possibility of needing to be rescued.

