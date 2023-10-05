Cooking with Cash Wa
West Fargo makeup artist can bring your spookiest ideas to life

Kelsey Aanerud special effects makeup
Kelsey Aanerud special effects makeup(none)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Spooky season is here, and with Halloween events coming up quick, it may have you wanting to turn to a professional. Have no fear: We found one, and she promises she can bring even your spookiest dreams to life.

Kelsey (Duffney) Aanerud is a self-taught special effects makeup artist. We first introduced you to her two years ago. Click here to watch that story.

Since then, things have only gotten better. On Oak Ridge Loop, near Cash Wise in West Fargo, Kelsey and her sister just opened up a nearly 3,000 square-foot building dedicated to serving clients in new ways. They’re offering event space, photo shoots and makeup tutorials, among other things.

She tells Valley News Live, “They’re going to learn how to blend, how to do the final little details to make it very realistic. I mean very realistic.”

If you’d rather have the professional take over your look, instead of opting for a class, she can do that too.

Kelsey says: “I want people to come to me and be like ‘I’ve always wanted to be this character. Can you produce this for me?’ I’m going to be like, yes.”

From prosthetics to makeup and face paint, she’s figured it all out. Last time we caught up with Kelsey, she showed us how to create cuts, demonstrating a bloody gash on a hand. This time around, she turned VNL’s Stacie Van Dyke into a porcelain doll with a crack in her forehead.

She says she loves a challenge. So get your creative juices flowing this Halloween. Try something new. If you need help, know that there’s always someone to call.

“When getting feedback from people like, ‘How are you doing this?’ There’s nothing better”, Kelsey says.

Contact Kelsey:

Address: 3224 Oak Ridge Loop East, West Fargo, ND 58078

Phone: 701-532-0552

Email: duffneysisters@gmail.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/duffneysisters

