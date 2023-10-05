Cooking with Cash Wa
Those Who Serve: recovery after substance use disorder for veterans

By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Seven in 10 adults with a substance use disorder say they are recovering from it, according to a 2021 report by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. But how do substance use disorders get treated among veterans?

When soldiers are welcomed back from overseas, they might be met with another sort of conflict.

Veteran Paul Stroklund said when he returned from Iraq, it was difficult.

“Alcohol — that was my drug of choice was alcohol, and that was the way to get my body and my brain to relax,” said Stroklund.

One in 10 veterans has been diagnosed with a substance use disorder, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Dr. Lipi Roy, an internal medicine and addiction medicine physician and speaker, said for veterans, some of the risk factors for addiction to substances stem from pain, trauma and stress.

“They deal with so many stressors in the work that they do either in combat or in the front lines. It’s a stressful job. It can be life and death, and I’ve had the honor of caring for many veterans,” said Roy.

Stroklund said he sought treatment after witnessing another family member with a different substance use disorder. He said he went to a facility in Hot Springs, South Dakota, that specialized in both addiction and PTSD.

“A lot of us think that we’re gung-ho, and we’re not going to ask for help, so it’s time to ask for help,” said Stroklund.

Roy said a roadblock that keeps people from reaching out for support, civilian or veteran, is stigma. She said many veterans, along with women and people of color, have undertreated chronic pain.

“Find out what pain they have, believe them when they say that they’re in pain. There’s physical pain, emotional, psychological pain, believe them,” said Roy.

She said treatment plans should be tailored to the individual.

Roy also mentioned that studies show people who get evidence-based treatment with recovery services get better.

