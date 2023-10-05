Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

North Dakota State Parks to offer corrective glasses for visitors who are color blind

Logan Ripple holding the EnChroma glasses
Logan Ripple holding the EnChroma glasses(KFYR-TV)
By Elizabeth Shores
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A lot of people don’t think twice about the colors they see. The state Parks and Recreation Department invited four people with color blindness to try out special glasses that can help them see what they’ve never seen before.

The World Health Organization says at least 2.2 billion people have some kind of color blindness. The National Eye Institute estimates that one in every 12 men has some form of it. It’s less common in women, but Elizabeth Marshall has had difficulty seeing the difference between brown, red and green all her life.

“When I look at this tree here without the glasses, it’s lighter green, yellowish — all green there. And then I put the sunglasses on, and I see a lot of red. I see the red leaves all intermingled, so it’s a lot more vibrant,” Marshall said.

The most common form of color blindness is difficulty seeing the difference between red and green. Dane Ostendorf, Graham Ostendorf and Logan Ripple all have that struggle.

“Putting these on, the greens pop more vibrantly, and the reds as well, so it’s easy to differentiate. Like the orange over here pops a little better for me,” Ripple said.

When asked if they would wear the glasses again, Graham Ostendorf said, “Yeah,” and Dane Ostendorf added, “The trees have more red in them.”

The participants will all get to take their glasses home with them, and EnChroma and the Parks and Recreation system will provide glasses for any visitors who need them.

The Parks system said it’s the first in the country to establish a “color accessibility” program for visitors.

Comparisons of what someone with color blindness might see before/after putting on the glasses
Comparisons of what someone with color blindness might see before/after putting on the glasses(Courtesy of the North Dakota Parks and Rec Department and EnChroma)
Comparisons of what someone with color blindness might see before/after putting on the glasses
Comparisons of what someone with color blindness might see before/after putting on the glasses(Courtesy of the North Dakota Parks and Rec Department and EnChroma)

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oscar Ernesto Luna
UPDATE: Bemidji Police look for additional victims & suspects in sexual assault case
A Fargo family mourns the loss of their pet.
‘He wasn’t a dog, that was my boy’: Fargo family says their dog was stabbed to death
No injuries in DUI crash on I-94 in Fargo
No injuries in DUI crash on I-94 in Fargo
Military dad surprises son
Military dad surprises son at Senior night football game
Bicycle accident graphic.
North Dakota boy dies in apparent bike accident

Latest News

Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00 PM Sports October 4
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00 PM Weather October 4
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
Neighbors stunned as police investigate alleged brutal rape of young Bemidji girl
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00 PM News October 4 - Part 1
Mac, Valley-Edinburg Public School District's dog
School dog from Valley-Edinburg Public School District found safe