North Dakota, Minnesota musicians collaborate to tell story of ‘Considering Matthew Shepard’

MINOT & BISMARCK, N.D. (KMOT) – Twenty-five years ago this weekend, Matthew Shepard was beaten and left for dead near Laramie, Wyoming.

Over the years, Shepard’s killing spurred discussion — and eventually legislation — on hate crimes against the LGBTQ community.

It also inspired works of art, including a three-part musical piece, written and composed as a response to Shepard’s life, death and legacy.

That piece will be performed in North Dakota and Minnesota over the next few days.

Your News Leader’s Joe Skurzewski spoke with the composer of the piece and the directors of our local choirs to learn more about its impact.

These performers with the Minot Chamber Chorale are preparing for a special collaboration with Dakota Pro Musica, to share the story of “Considering Matthew Shepard.”

The piece tells of the life of the Wyoming college student, his killing in 1998, and the legacy he leaves behind.

Dr. Jason Thoms, founder of Dakota Pro Musica, said the piece challenges society to grow for the better.

”It was just a piece about Matthew Shepard and his death. I don’t think that it would be being performed all over the world as it is. And so, there’s something very positive that’s trying to be shared out of a really terrible event,” said Thoms.

Renowned composer Craig Hella Johnson released the piece in 2016. He said its message is still very relevant to this day.

”Unfortunately, you know, we’re in a time where hate crimes are actually on the rise. And so, it’s actually very present-day relevant, you know, much to my sadness, but it’s incredibly relevant right now,” said Johnson.

Dr. Emerson Eads, director of the Minot Chamber Chorale and a friend and colleague of Thoms, said the message of the piece is clear.

“At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter what we believe, what we think. What lasts between us and what is forever is that bond of love,” said Eads.

We asked Johnson what it means to him to know that these groups are sharing his piece on Matthew’s story.

”The invitation of this piece, one of them is to really contemplate the sense of, could we remember kind of how we are connected deeply at the core as a human race,” said Johnson.

Ensuring that Matthew’s legacy of love lives on.

The performances are:

Minot: Thursday, Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church

Bismarck: Friday, Oct. 6, 7:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church

Bemidji, MN: Sunday, Oct. 8, 3 p.m., Bemidji High School Auditorium

Click here for tickets. The shows in Minot and Bismarck are free to attend, but a goodwill offering will be collected to support the arts.

