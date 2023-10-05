Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors stunned as police investigate alleged brutal rape of young Bemidji girl

Anyone with information about the case should call Bemidji Police.
(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - At the end of a quiet Bemidji cul-de-sac sits a house that has the whole town talking, even driving by to catch a glimpse.

“It’s become a tourist attraction. I don’t understand that,” Adrian O’Connell says. “But then again, I kind of do.”

What happened inside still haunts neighbors like O’Connell.

“It’s hard to believe. Scares the hell out of me to sit out here nowadays,” he adds. “Looking over there, it’s creepy.”

O’Connell has lived in his place on America Court all his life. For him, that’s the worst part.

“You’d think I’d know more about what’s going on in my neighborhood. That’s the thing that makes me sick.”

It all came to light last week, when neighbors woke up surrounded by law enforcement officers.

“I knew something big happened. I didn’t know what though,” neighbor Tiffany Berube says. “Police were kind of tight lipped about it. They just said everyone is safe now.”

Twelve people were taken out of the home by U.S. Border Patrol to be processed as illegal immigrants, following the alleged gang rape of an 11-year-old girl. Only one man has been arrested in the case, 22-year-old Oscar Luna.

“I was horrified. I’m sad for what happened to those girls,” Berube adds. “I’ve never seen kids going in and out of there. I’m shocked that it happened. I have kids myself, so it made me really afraid.”

Berube didn’t know her neighbors. However, she says she knows the man who owns the house. He told her two of his hired men would be staying there.

“I’m frustrated that the owner put us in danger like that,” she says. “This neighborhood is full of small kids. He allowed people like that to live in his house.”

Calls to the homeowner went unanswered Wednesday afternoon, as did a knock on the door where the alleged assault happened at 1821 America Court NW in Bemidji, Minnesota.

“It spooks me,” O’Connell says. “Makes me feel uneasy being out here.”

A new sign posted on the door, however, is giving neighbors hope. It says “notice of non-compliance,” meaning the home can no longer be rented out.

“I want people to know we truly didn’t know anything like that was going on,” Berube says.

Bemidji Police say they’re working to identify other suspects and additional possible victims. Anyone with information about the case should call Bemidji Police.

