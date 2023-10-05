Cooking with Cash Wa
More than 300 citations issued during ND ‘Drive Sober’ campaign

North Dakota Highway Patrol
North Dakota Highway Patrol(KFYR)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Law enforcement agencies across the state participated in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign from August 18 to September 4 to deter people from driving impaired.

Of the 309 citations issued, there were 40 driving under the influence (DUI) arrests. Alcohol-related charges also include 26 arrests or citations for minor in consumption, minor in possession and open container. This enforcement period also resulted in 17 drug-related arrests.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation says alcohol and drug-related crashes, fatalities and arrests are 100% preventable. Every driver and vehicle occupant can help meet the state’s goal of zero motor vehicle fatalities and serious injuries by taking personal responsibility when traveling.

High-visibility enforcement for traffic safety is one element of a collaborative effort to eliminate vehicle deaths in North Dakota.

Learn more about safety initiatives at VisionZero.ND.gov. View memorials of individuals who lost their life due to an impaired driver on the North Dakota Crash Memorial Wall.

