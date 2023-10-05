Man arrested for terrorizing after Aldi altercation

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

We’ve previously reported the story of a family who said their dog named Blue was stabbed to death. They believe it’s the same man, Gerald Knorr, who is now being charged with terrorizing after a separate incident at a Fargo grocery store.

A pregnant, mother of six, says she was on a routine shopping trip to Aldi on 13th Avenue South with her sister and a couple of her kids.

She says, “All of a sudden I hear my sister say, ‘Stop,’ and then a dog bark so then I look toward her and then I see this guy with his dog and he’s approaching her.”

Amina Haji says she tried to intervene in the situation because the man, that police identified as Gerald Knorr, was making her sister uncomfortable, but she also didn’t want to make a scene.

Haji says, “As he’s calling me racist names, he was like, ‘I’m going to get this dog and he’s going to bite your f-ing face off’. And he let’s the leash loose a little bit so it jumps on me and at that point I stick my hand out I push the dog away from me and then that upset him even more.”

At that point an Aldi employee stepped in and they asked for Knorr to be kept away from them.

However, they say he continued to follow them at a distance throughout the store, continuing to yell racial epithets.

“That’s the first time it’s ever escalated to that point and yes, I am fearful that something will happen because of his history,” explains Haji.

Haji says she’s thankful the situation happened inside of the store where there were witnesses and surveillance cameras instead of outside where she might not have had as much support.

She says she’s also thankful for the Aldi employees and for the police that responded.

“If you search him up he is a very dangerous guy, he’s not just simple charges but big charges and it’s racially driven, if you look at all the charges, if that’s how he feels about people he shouldn’t be let out into the community,” says Haji.

She says she wants to see justice, before he can hurt anyone else in the community.

Police have not connected Knorr to Blue’s death at this time. Police also believe the man involved may have been defending his own dog.

A police report in both cases has been forwarded to the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office for review of possible charges or citations.

