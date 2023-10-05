Cooking with Cash Wa
Man arrested after high-speed chase in Walsh County

Man takes police on high-speed chase
Man takes police on high-speed chase(Walsh County Sheriff's Office)
By Anna Ballweber
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WALSH COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing several charges after taking police on a high-speed chase, reaching speeds up to 100 mph.

Court documents say that on October. 3, a Walsh County Police Officer tried to stop a vehicle traveling on County Road 9, as they knew the driver had a felony warrant out for his arrest.

Records say the driver, Tyler Edward Pilon, fled from the officer and entered a road that was clearly marked as closed and blocked off to traffic on both sides. Officials say Pilon passed a construction worker and continued on the gravel road at approximately 100 mph, almost making a nearby semi and trailer go into the ditch.

During the chase, authorities say he also passed a tractor using the ditch, and eventually came to a stop near Highway 66.

Authorities were then able to arrest Pilon, where was brought to a nearby hospital. When officials searched his vehicle, they found three dollar bills with a white residue.

North Dakota Parole and Probation also searched his residence, where authorities say they found drug paraphernalia along with a .22 Long Rifle.

Pilon was arrested for fleeing, reckless endangerment, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm, five of which are felonies.

