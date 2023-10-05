Gov. Burgum weighs in on how legislature should handle voided OMB bill

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – North Dakota lawmakers will have to reconvene, one way or the other, in order to re-pass a bill recently voided by the North Dakota Supreme Court.

The bill covers the budget for the Office of Management and Budget.

Your News Leader caught up with Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, in Minot Thursday afternoon, and asked him how he thinks it should be handled.

Burgum said his preference is for lawmakers to use the remaining five days they have in the session to get it done.

“While it’s seismic in its effort because it overturns, you know, decades and decades of the way the legislature has done their business, we shouldn’t let that disrupt this session because it’s a very easy thing for the legislature come back and re-pass the same bills in the form that the Supreme Court is suggesting that they follow,” said Burgum.

The Governor was in Minot Thursday with First Lady Kathryn Burgum, hosting the annual Recovery Reinvented on the Minot State campus.

