Fergus Falls mom speaks out against son’s former teacher

In the fall of 2022 Nicole Peasley noticed a change in her son.

"Complete fear of going to school, refusing, not participating, just not, it was not him at all, just complete shut down," says Peasley.

Her son was diagnosed with a rare migraine disorder, called hemiplegic migraines in the spring of 2022. She says she explained to the school and the teacher about her son’s medical issues and even gave them access to her son’s neurologist.

Emrys Peasley explains, “It’s like, just having a headache just kind of in your gut. Is how I say it.”

“The only symptom of a migraine, would be highly unusual. It’s not unbelievable, but unusual to say the least,” says Dr. Christopher DeCock a Pediatric Neurologist at Essentia Health.

He explains that the condition can be debilitating.

“When people think of migraines, they think of one side of the body, unilateral headache, oftentimes with an aura, maybe some lights or spots or something like that, but pre-pubescent kids don’t present like that,” Dr. DeCock says.

Peasley says Emrys was having more and more migraine episodes each week and says, Emrys told her that his teacher was yelling at him almost every day.

Emrys says, “When I was not writing fast enough he ripped the whiteboard out of my hand and then threw it.”

“And he had him go pick it up in front of his peers and humiliated him. I will not lie that induced so much rage,” says Peasley.

After the incident, she reached out to the school.

She says, “I was mocked and made fun of for it and that really had me upset but pretty worried about why they wouldn’t investigate it or wouldn’t believe anything my son or I were saying.”

At that point, Peasley pulled Emrys from Cleveland Elementary. Now, he’s attending Rothsay Public School.

Peasley says, “It’s like I have my child back and he’s still working through all this because of what happened mentally putting him behind and shutting him down.”

Valley News Live requested the teacher’s disciplinary record and we did not find any complaints, or concerns.

Cleveland Elementary School Superintendent Jeff Drake said in a statement to VNL:

“We value and encourage open communication from families, regarding any concerns or issues that may arise related to child’s educational experience in the Fergus Falls Public School District. Whenever there are concerns about a staff member, we strongly encourage parents to first reach out to that staff member to discuss the situation, establish the facts and work in partnership to resolve the issue.”

