Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

FedEx plane makes emergency landing in Chattanooga

A FedEx plane involved in an emergency landing is shown in Chattanooga on Thursday.
A FedEx plane involved in an emergency landing is shown in Chattanooga on Thursday morning.(Source: WTVC/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (Gray News) - Authorities in Chattanooga responded to an emergency landing of a FedEx plane in Chattanooga late Wednesday night.

The call came in at 11:04 p.m. Wednesday, the Chattanooga Fire Department said in a social media post, and police, fire and emergency medical personnel “quickly staged in position and waited.

The plane skidded to a stop off the end of the runway because of a landing gear failure, and all three of the crew aboard the plane are accounted for, officials told WTVC.

Officials said there was smoke from the engines but no fire from the landing.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oscar Ernesto Luna
UPDATE: Bemidji Police look for additional victims & suspects in sexual assault case
Bicycle accident graphic.
North Dakota boy dies in apparent bike accident
Elena Fladeland
Woman in jail after allegedly choking employee at Fargo rehabilitation center
Motorcycle crash stock graphic.
Detroit Lakes man has life-threatening injuries after motorcycle crash
Crash graphic
Woman and boy hurt in Otter Tail County crash

Latest News

FILE - Jon Fosse, author of shortlisted novel 'A New Name: Septology VI-VII', poses ahead of...
Norwegian writer Jon Fosse wins the Nobel Prize in literature
Sun Prairie family makes Taylor Swift Halloween display
Family creates Taylor Swift ‘sc-Eras tour’ Halloween display
FILE - Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse on Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Adnan Syed goes before Maryland Supreme Court facing ‘specter of reincarceration,’ his lawyers say
Former President Donald Trump, speaks to reporters as he leaves the courtroom during a lunch...
Trump’s lawyers seek to postpone his classified documents trial until after the 2024 election