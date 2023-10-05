FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Members of the public are invited to give back this weekend at the Faith & Blue Community Food Drive in Fargo.

Fargo Police will be out at Hope Lutheran Church’s South Campus, 3636 25th St. S., benefitting the Great Plains Food Bank.

It will run from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday Oct. 8, 2023.

National Faith & Blue Weekend facilitates safer and stronger communities by engaging law enforcement officers and local residents through the connections of faith-based organizations.

