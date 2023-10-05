Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Catch an alien on your Ring camera and win $1 million

Ring is asking people to capture evidence of extraterrestrial life on their camera devices.
Ring is asking people to capture evidence of extraterrestrial life on their camera devices.(Stringr, Ring)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The doorbell camera company Ring is holding a competition.

It’s asking people to capture evidence of extraterrestrial life on their Ring devices.

If you can prove it – you could win $1 million.

The company said a space expert will review submissions to look for proof.

Skeptics can win too. Ring is also offering a $500 Amazon gift card for the most creative fake.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oscar Ernesto Luna
UPDATE: Bemidji Police look for additional victims & suspects in sexual assault case
Elena Fladeland
Woman in jail after allegedly choking employee at Fargo rehabilitation center
Bicycle accident graphic.
North Dakota boy dies in apparent bike accident
Motorcycle crash stock graphic.
Detroit Lakes man has life-threatening injuries after motorcycle crash
Woman charged after allegedly abandoning her child on the side of I-29
Woman charged after allegedly abandoning her child on the side of I-29

Latest News

An Alabama high school student has been killed while waiting for a school bus.
‘Devasting’: Student killed while waiting for school bus
Kelsey Aanerud special effects makeup
West Fargo makeup artist can bring your spookiest ideas to life
President Joe Biden speaks as he holds a meeting to receive a briefing on Ukraine in the Oval...
Biden says he had to use Trump-era funds for the border wall. Asked if barriers work, he says ‘No’
FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken works while traveling by train to Kyiv, Ukraine,...
Biden administration is resuming deportation flights for Venezuelan migrants, AP sources say
Typically, the U.S. and Turkish militaries, which are NATO allies, work in close coordination...
US shoots down Turkish drone after it came too close to US troops in Syria