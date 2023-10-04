Woman in jail after allegedly choking employee at Fargo rehabilitation center

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman faces aggravated assault charges after she allegedly choked an employee at Centre, Inc. rehabilitation treatment facility in Fargo.

According to police, the Fargo Police Department responded to a report of an assault at the treatment center on October 3, around 7:30am. The report states that an employee was attempting to collect a urine analysis sample from Elena Fladeland, when she began choking the employee for 30 seconds, restricting her breathing.

It says Fladeland released the employee, but she did suffer injuries as a result of this.

The report also says Elena does not remember the incident, and stated that she had blacked out. She told police that these blackouts and fits of rage have happened before, but are rare.

Elena was arrested for aggravated assault, but officers say that while getting jail clearance in the emergency room, she became aggressive and started threatening officers.

She was transported to jail without further incident.

