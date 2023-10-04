Woman and boy hurt in Otter Tail County crash

NEAR PERHAM, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A woman and a 12-year-old child are hurt following a crash near Perham, MN.

The State Patrol says it happened along Hwy. 78 near Rush Lake on Tuesday, Oct. 3 around 1:30 p.m.

The report says 28-year-old Sophie Kirby of Dent, MN was heading south on the highway when 64-year-old David Cox of Lake Park, MN was heading north and the two crashed.

Kirby and her 12-year-old passenger were taken to the Perham hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Cox was not hurt in the crash. Airbags went off in both vehicles involved.

