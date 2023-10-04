Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Woman and boy hurt in Otter Tail County crash

Crash graphic
Crash graphic(MGN)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR PERHAM, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A woman and a 12-year-old child are hurt following a crash near Perham, MN.

The State Patrol says it happened along Hwy. 78 near Rush Lake on Tuesday, Oct. 3 around 1:30 p.m.

The report says 28-year-old Sophie Kirby of Dent, MN was heading south on the highway when 64-year-old David Cox of Lake Park, MN was heading north and the two crashed.

Kirby and her 12-year-old passenger were taken to the Perham hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Cox was not hurt in the crash. Airbags went off in both vehicles involved.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oscar Ernesto Luna
UPDATE: New details on people found in house where alleged gang rape of young girls happened
A Fargo family mourns the loss of their pet.
‘He wasn’t a dog, that was my boy’: Fargo family says their dog was stabbed to death
No injuries in DUI crash on I-94 in Fargo
No injuries in DUI crash on I-94 in Fargo
Military dad surprises son
Military dad surprises son at Senior night football game
An SUV rolled over early Tuesday morning in north Moorhead
Moorhead police discover early morning rollover crash

Latest News

Bicycle accident graphic.
North Dakota boy dies in apparent bike accident
Motorcycle crash stock graphic.
Detroit Lakes man has life-threatening injuries after motorcycle crash
Michigan Transfer Keaton Pehrson finishing college career with UND
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00 PM News October 3 - Part 2
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00 PM News October 3 - Part 1