Woman and boy hurt in Otter Tail County crash
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
NEAR PERHAM, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A woman and a 12-year-old child are hurt following a crash near Perham, MN.
The State Patrol says it happened along Hwy. 78 near Rush Lake on Tuesday, Oct. 3 around 1:30 p.m.
The report says 28-year-old Sophie Kirby of Dent, MN was heading south on the highway when 64-year-old David Cox of Lake Park, MN was heading north and the two crashed.
Kirby and her 12-year-old passenger were taken to the Perham hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Cox was not hurt in the crash. Airbags went off in both vehicles involved.
