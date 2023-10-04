Wahpeton man changes plea in sexual abuse case

WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The jury trial for a Wahpeton man has been canceled after he changed his plea.

Robert Dale Abell was in court on Monday, October 2, where he pleaded guilty to continuous sexual abuse of a child. Abell originally plead not guilty to the charges back in March.

According to court documents, Abell engaged in sexual acts with a minor that lived near him in Wahpeton throughout 2020 and 2021.

Court documents say Abell gave the victim gifts and touched her inappropriately. Eventually, Abell began having sex with the victim numerous times when she was 12-13 years old and threatened her not to tell her parents, documents allege.

Abell’s trial was scheduled for October 10 before being canceled. His next court date has not yet been set.

