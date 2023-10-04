Cooking with Cash Wa
Twins fans rejoice after snapping playoff-win streak

Target Field and Twins prepare for Playoff Opener with Toronto
By Quinn Gorham
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (GRAY) – Tuesday Night was a historic one at Target Field as the Twins pulled off something that hadn’t been done in 19 years... a playoff win.

“It was just awesome. It was the greatest,” one fan said.

According to fans, Target Field was electric after Tuesday night’s game.

“It was unreal. I’ve been to a few football games and many home openers. I never heard it be so loud,” said another fan.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Blue Jays, Twins fans lined up earlier outside Target Field, hoping for the team to repeat their success.

“I’m a lifelong twins fan and had my first game at Metropolitan Stadium with my family went to the Metrodome several years. Been here every opening day since they opened here,” one fan from Iowa said.

While there was plenty of excitement about the previous night, lots of folks were looking forward to Wednesday’s matchup as well, including Shawn Middleton.

“We’ve been following him from Vanderbilt all the way through so just can’t wait for this game,” said Middleton.

Middleton says he coached Sonny Gray in high school and has followed his career closely. He came all the way from Tenessee to see the right-hander pitch in Wednesday’s game.

Above all, he says the playoff atmosphere is the best part of the game and something he expected his former player to feed on.

“Enthusiasm like you saw last night, you know when they ended the streak. Those things, just the energy of the crowd and all that, you know Sonny definitely feeds off of that,” he said.

With the curse broken and the losing streak in the rear-view, some fans were hopeful the team could make a deep run in 2023.

“Playoffs are electric for a reason. You finally get here, so hopefully it is just a magical run we go on here,” said one fan.

The Twins won game two 2-0 Wednesday.

