Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Students in Fargo celebrate ‘Walk, Bike & Roll to School’ Day

Students at Longfellow Elementary school celebrate National Walk, Bike & Roll Day
Students at Longfellow Elementary school celebrate National Walk, Bike & Roll Day(Zachary Weiand)
By Zachary Weiand
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Families with kids in school got their move on Wednesday morning celebrating “Walk, Bike & Roll To School” Day.

Students were encouraged to skip the ride to school and instead put on a pair of sneakers. The day is designated to promote a healthy lifestyle and allow kids to exercise on their way to and from school.

Students at Longfellow Elementary School in Fargo celebrated the day with an event that featured popsicles and sidewalk games. Bike racks at the school quickly overfilled with wheels as many students decided to peddle to class.

With the uptick in pedestrian traffic around schools today, it is important for drivers to stay vigilant around school zones and in neighborhoods that have a school.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oscar Ernesto Luna
UPDATE: New details on people found in house where alleged gang rape of young girls happened
A Fargo family mourns the loss of their pet.
‘He wasn’t a dog, that was my boy’: Fargo family says their dog was stabbed to death
No injuries in DUI crash on I-94 in Fargo
No injuries in DUI crash on I-94 in Fargo
Military dad surprises son
Military dad surprises son at Senior night football game
An SUV rolled over early Tuesday morning in north Moorhead
Moorhead police discover early morning rollover crash

Latest News

Crash graphic
Woman and boy hurt in Otter Tail County crash
Valley Today on KVLY
Valley Today Weather – October 4
Valley Today on KVLY
Valley Today 6am Part 3 - October 4
Valley Today on KVLY
Valley Today 6am Part 2 - October 4