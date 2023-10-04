Reps. Armstrong, Rosendale discuss what’s next in speaker saga

WASHINGTON (KUMV) - Legislation in the US House of Representatives has ground to a halt following the ousting of speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-ND, a supporter of McCarthy, said they cannot introduce bills or add amendments until a replacement is found. He said the price of his vote for speaker will be a promise of a rule change to prevent another incident.

“Whoever the next speaker is, they have to tell me what happened yesterday never happens again. The most extreme members of our conference are derailing our agenda and continuing to keep us from moving forward with conservative policies because of any particular grievances they have on any particular day,” said Rep. Armstrong.

Rep. Armstrong said none of the expected candidates for speaker have the 218 votes necessary to win at this time.

Meanwhile, Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-MT, one of the eight Republicans who voted out McCarthy, argues that House members are still able to work in committee, allowing them to work on appropriations bills.

“I urge my colleagues to let us move forward with the appropriations bills through Committee so we can fund the government responsibly and transparently before the November funding deadline,” said Rep. Rosendale in a statement.

House Republicans will be holding a candidate forum on October 10, with a vote expected a day later.

“I will evaluate each candidate during that time to ensure we get a leader that we can trust and a leader who will work with us, not against us,” said Rep. Rosendale.

A Republican speaker cannot afford to lose more than five votes to win the speakership, assuming Democrats don’t vote in support.

North Dakota Rep. Armstrong discusses what’s next in speaker saga: 6 p.m. Update

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.