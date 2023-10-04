Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Reps. Armstrong, Rosendale discuss what’s next in speaker saga

The east face of the United States Capitol Building is seen in this general view on Monday,...
The east face of the United States Capitol Building is seen in this general view on Monday, March 11, 2019, in Washington, D.C.(AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (KUMV) - Legislation in the US House of Representatives has ground to a halt following the ousting of speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-ND, a supporter of McCarthy, said they cannot introduce bills or add amendments until a replacement is found. He said the price of his vote for speaker will be a promise of a rule change to prevent another incident.

“Whoever the next speaker is, they have to tell me what happened yesterday never happens again. The most extreme members of our conference are derailing our agenda and continuing to keep us from moving forward with conservative policies because of any particular grievances they have on any particular day,” said Rep. Armstrong.

Rep. Armstrong said none of the expected candidates for speaker have the 218 votes necessary to win at this time.

Meanwhile, Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-MT, one of the eight Republicans who voted out McCarthy, argues that House members are still able to work in committee, allowing them to work on appropriations bills.

“I urge my colleagues to let us move forward with the appropriations bills through Committee so we can fund the government responsibly and transparently before the November funding deadline,” said Rep. Rosendale in a statement.

House Republicans will be holding a candidate forum on October 10, with a vote expected a day later.

“I will evaluate each candidate during that time to ensure we get a leader that we can trust and a leader who will work with us, not against us,” said Rep. Rosendale.

A Republican speaker cannot afford to lose more than five votes to win the speakership, assuming Democrats don’t vote in support.

North Dakota Rep. Armstrong discusses what’s next in speaker saga: 6 p.m. Update

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oscar Ernesto Luna
UPDATE: Bemidji Police look for additional victims & suspects in sexual assault case
A Fargo family mourns the loss of their pet.
‘He wasn’t a dog, that was my boy’: Fargo family says their dog was stabbed to death
No injuries in DUI crash on I-94 in Fargo
No injuries in DUI crash on I-94 in Fargo
Military dad surprises son
Military dad surprises son at Senior night football game
Bicycle accident graphic.
North Dakota boy dies in apparent bike accident

Latest News

Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00 PM Sports October 4
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00 PM Weather October 4
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
Neighbors stunned as police investigate alleged brutal rape of young Bemidji girl
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00 PM News October 4 - Part 1
Mac, Valley-Edinburg Public School District's dog
School dog from Valley-Edinburg Public School District found safe