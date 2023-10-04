Proposed 1,000-space parking ramp at Hector International Airport

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Airport Authority is working with architects on a proposed parking structure to be built at Hector International Airport. Executive Director Shawn Dobberstein says they are approaching 80-90 percent completion on the design development, and are optimistic that the project will become a reality.

On August 22, the Airport Authority selected architects to begin the design process for the parking ramp. Dobberstein says the proposal is for a four-story parking structure that will be built over the top of the existing short-term parking.

The parking ramp would provide approximately 973 spaces, built on top of the existing 238 spaces, which means the project would add about 735 parking spots.

The estimated cost of the project is $43 million, though final numbers have not yet been determined. Dobberstein says once the financials are figured out, the Airport Authority will give the green light to move forward with the project.

The goal is to break ground at the same time as the terminal expansion project in May of 2024. The estimated time for construction of the parking ramp would be about 14 months and Dobberstein says they hope it will be operational and bringing in revenue for the airport by summer of 2025.

The parking ramp is separate from the terminal expansion project at Hector International Airport. That project includes at four-gate expansion to the east, which will be approximately 80,000-square-feet. This project will include additional concession space, larger restrooms, more space to sit in the gate areas, a service animal relief area and sensory room.

Executive Director Dobberstein says the expansion is needed to accommodate continued growth at Fargo’s airport. He says they are on track to board more than 510,000 passengers this year, which would mean well over 1 million passengers on and off for the first time ever.

Dobberstein adds, this comes after 8 consecutive months of record boarding in Fargo and the FAA has forecast 2% growth over the next 20 years.

The terminal expansion comes at an estimated cost of $100 million, plus an additional $24-$26 million to expand the concrete area for aircraft to park. The financials are still being finalized, but Dobberstein says funding will come from reserves, a loan with the Bank of North Dakota, the State Aeronautics Commission and federal funding, which has yet to be awarded.

